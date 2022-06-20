Oyeyeah
Celebrity News

Senior actor-comedian Masood Khawaja passes away

According to the family, he was undergoing dialysis treatment due to a kidney ailment.

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk15 views
posted on
Masood Khawaja dead news Masood Khawaja passes away | OyeYeah News
Views

Senior actor-comedian Masood Khawaja passed away in Islamabad on Monday after a prolonged illness.

As reported, the senior actor was hospitalized at Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi after his health condition deteriorated.

Published Earlier:

According to the family, he was undergoing dialysis treatment due to a kidney ailment.

He breathed his last on Monday.

It emerges that the popular stage and Tv actor had also appealed to the prime minister and Punjab chief minister for help but he did not get the required financial assistance.

In his long artistic career, Masood Khawaja has several dramas to his credit.

“Guest House” PTV Islamabad center drama that aired during the 90s on national TV  is one of his most famous dramas.

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You