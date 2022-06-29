Oyeyeah
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari under criticism for getting alleged whitening treatments

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are under criticism for getting alleged skin whitening treatments!

The photo that went viral on various social media platforms features the couple in a clinic for their whitening treatment.

Spreading like wildfire, the drip is suspected to be a whitening cocktail that is used to enhance the skin colour to fairer tines.

It’s been a while since the keyboard warriors did not hesitate to criticize Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari for getting whitening injections.

The celebrity couple was also trolled for further normalizing it by posting pictures on social media.

The couple tied the knot on 7 Jan 2022 and constantly share their loved-up photos on social media.

