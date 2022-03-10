Sana Javed will be pursuing all legal options against the smear campaign targeting her

Sana Javed will be pursuing all legal options against

Sana Javed breaks her silence and responds to the allegations against her being circulated on social media.



“In the past 72 hours, I’ve been subjected to all sorts of lies and fabricated stories, bullying, hate speech, and threats,” she said.

Calling out all the hate mongers in a detailed Instagram post, Sana Javed went on to say:

“A properly planned smear campaign has been initiated against me by a group of individuals, that has caused severe trauma not only to me but to my family. I’m shocked to see how toxic people can be and how quickly everyone jumps on a bandwagon without knowing all the facts.”

“As far as the incident is concerned everyone knows one side of the story and I refuse to comment and discuss what was said and done by the other party as it’s beyond disgusting and disgraceful to even mention here,” the Khaani actress added.



“I’ve decided to take this matter forward with the legal authorities. I love my work and hold it in the highest regard and throughout my career, I’ve tried my best to hold my ground and my integrity by giving utmost respect to my colleagues and peers and expecting the same in return,” she said.

“Saying that now this matter is with the legal authorities and I will be pursuing all legal options against this group of people. I would like to thank my friends and fans who stood by me and did not believe in such fabricated stories. You are my strength and we will see this through. May the truth prevail. Aameen,” she further added.

