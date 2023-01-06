SHC directs FIA, PTA to remove defamatory content against Kubra Khan from social media

The Sindh High Court has directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to remove defamatory content against actress Rabia Iqbal alias Kubra Khan from social media.

The development comes as the actress had moved to court against the defamation campaign being run against her on various social media platforms.

The court’s preliminary order came after actress Kabra Khan moved the Sindh High Court against the ‘insulting, defamatory, inflammatory and serious and fabricated allegations’ made by the ex-army officer and controversial YouTuber Adil Raja.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Salahuddin Panhour and Justice Zulfikar Ahmad Khan, while hearing the case, issued notices to the Director General of FIA, Chairman of PTA and others and ordered them to submit their reply by January 9.





Taking it to social media, Kubra Khan shared a copy of the SHC orders along with a statement, saying,” The past four days have been so difficult for me and my family that I don’t think I’ll ever be able to explain it in words.”

“I couldn’t wrap my head around as to why anyone would do this to me. Even after it was clarified that my name or initials were misinterpreted why was I still getting bullied so ferociously.”

She added, “Even before I reacted, why were my pictures being used in such an inappropriate manner and then I realised because no one’s ever put a stop to it. Because we’re so used to being quiet. Until this story dies, another arises to do the same damage just because we didn’t speak up. But enough is enough.”

“So This is me, exercising my constitutional rights as a Pakistani and relying on our law to protect my dignity and this is me saying what I want to say for all the hard-working independent woman out there who are insulted daily. I’m not gonna stand here and say I stood up for every woman out there but I will say that I stood up so that from now on if a situation like this arises, every woman and man out there knows that standing up for yourself is your RIGHT!,” the Sinf-e-Ahaan star said, adding, “So now. I leave it in your hands, Our law Implementors and God’s Hands. I rest my case.”



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kübra Khan (@thekubism)







It should be noted that a few days ago, Adil Raja levelled serious allegations against Kabra Khan and the other 3 actresses on the social media networking website.





