Singer Hasan Raheem’s father passes away.

Hasan, who most recently made headlines with his Coke Studio debut, shared the sad news of his father’s demise in a tweet on Sunday.



Hasan also requested his fans and followers to pray for his father’s magfirat.

“Salam Everyone, my dearest abba jee has departed from this world. I would request you all to pray for his maghfirat. May Allah grace him in the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous,” he tweeted.



Our heartfelt condolences and prays for the departed soul.

Several fans took to Twitter to send their condolences.



Hasan featured alongside Talal Qureshi and Justin Bibis in the CS season 14’s song, Peechay Hutt.

