Singer Nayyara Noor passes away

Singer Nayyara Noor passed away!

Nayyara Noor the iconic Pakistani playback vocalist is regarded as one of South Asia’s prime exponents of ghazals.

She was given the title of ‘Bulbul-e-Pakistan’ because of her melodious voice.

She earned recognition as a singer in 1976 when she sang Faiz album, jointly produced by the poet’s talented son-in-law Shoaib Hashmi and EMI as a birthday gift for the great poet.

The credit goes to Nayyara as many understood Faiz Ahmed Faiz because of her singing his revolutionary poetry.

Her death brings an era of Urdu singing to an end and leaves millions of her fans heartbroken.

إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ

It is with heavy heart that I announce the passing of my beloved aunt (tayi) Nayyara Noor. May her soul R.I.P.

She was given the title of ‘Bulbul-e-Pakistan’ because of her melodious voice. #NayyaraNoor pic.twitter.com/69ATgDq7yZ — Raza Zaidi (@Razaazaidi) August 20, 2022

In Nayyara Noor, Pakistan will lose a legend of music, the softest of melodic queens, an irreplaceable beautiful voice.



Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, her loved ones, her listeners.



Thank you for the gift of your music.



Rest in Power. pic.twitter.com/tdXvCZl4gj — Change of Pace (@ChangeofPace414) August 20, 2022

Pakistan’s Melody Queen, Nayyara Noor passed away. What an amazing person she was. Many understood Faiz Ahmed Faiz because of her singing his revolutionary poetry. May Allah bless her soul. pic.twitter.com/6fBdOkkVf2 — Azhar Abbas (@AzharAbbas3) August 20, 2022

Deeply saddened over news of passing away of singer Nayyra Noor. A unique, simple person and beautiful voice which touched the soul. My condolences with her family.



AEY ISHQ HAMEIN BARBAAD NA KAR – NAYYARA NOOR https://t.co/tOUK1OZg4p via @YouTube — Rauf Klasra (@KlasraRauf) August 20, 2022

Noor was born in Guwahati (Assam) in 1950 in a family which had migrated from Amritsar.

Noor migrated to Pakistan with her mother and her siblings sometime in 1957 or 1958 and settled down in Lahore.