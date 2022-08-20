Oyeyeah
Celebrity News

Singer Nayyara Noor passes away

A unique, simple person with a beautiful voice that touched the souls of millions, is no more.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui8 views
posted on
Views

Singer Nayyara Noor passed away!

Nayyara Noor the iconic Pakistani playback vocalist is regarded as one of South Asia’s prime exponents of ghazals.

Published Earlier:

She was given the title of ‘Bulbul-e-Pakistan’ because of her melodious voice.

She earned recognition as a singer in 1976 when she sang  Faiz album, jointly produced by the poet’s talented son-in-law Shoaib Hashmi and EMI as a birthday gift for the great poet.

The credit goes to Nayyara as many understood Faiz Ahmed Faiz because of her singing his revolutionary poetry.

Her death brings an era of Urdu singing to an end and leaves millions of her fans heartbroken.

 

Noor was born in Guwahati (Assam) in 1950 in a family which had migrated from Amritsar.

 Noor migrated to Pakistan with her mother and her siblings sometime in 1957 or 1958 and settled down in Lahore.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You