Ushna Shah wants dramas to discourage cousin marriages!

The popular actress took to social media, sharing a news item on Twitter from the British Broadcasting Corporation which states that the new generation that comes after marriage between cousins suffers from the disease.

Ushna Shah wrote, “As artists & creators we should stop encouraging cousin romances in dramas. Generations of cousin marriages have resulted in countless health issues & birth defects in children such as thallassamia & learning disabilities. Let’s take this seriously.”

It should be noted that 65 to 75% of marriages in Pakistan take place in the family of which 80% of marriages are between the first cousins.

The Balaa actress is pretty vocal about social issues and this time wants to draw attention to a very important matter related to health.