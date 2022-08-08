Bakhtawar Episode-4 Review: Dilawar offers Bakhtoo a job

Hum TV drama serial Bakhtawar is one of our favorite Weekend Watch. Yumna Zaidi has nailed her character as Bakhtawar and Bakhtoo. Her body language and performance as Bakhtoo and Bakhtawar are too impressive. The other cast of the drama includes Zaviyar Nauman Ejaz, Saqib Sameer, Mizna Waqas, Naureen Gulbani, Sunil Shankar, Huma Nawab, Adnan Shah (Tipu), and others.

In the previous episode, we have seen that Bakhtoo helps Malik Dilawar when he gets shot at the Cafe. In this episode, it is shown that Dilawar pays his gratitude to Bakhtoo for saving his life by offering him a job at his office.

Bakhtoo saves Malik Dilawar’s life by timely putting a bandage on his arm. Only Dilawar knows that Bakhtoo has saved his life. Bakhtoo is quite impressed by Malik Dilawat’s personality and she thinks that he is a nice guy. Malik Dilawar is a son of a renowned politician and his getting shot becomes the news headlines.

Malik Dilawar unlike his father is not into politics and he does not have feudalistic qualities like his father. He seems a kind heart and a sensible guy. Bakhtawar changes her getup back to Bakhtawar by putting kajal in her eyes and using a vail. It is shown that despite observing parda loafers will keep hounding and harassing the girls. Sheeda is after Bakhtawar hounding her all her way to the college.

Bakhtoo as I have already mentioned before is that her getup is not sufficient enough to make him believe as a boy. It seems that the thug guy at the Dhaba also thinks of her as a girl and tries to be frank with her. His stare haunts Bakhtawar in the middle of the night. She is not safe even after disguising herself as a boy. Sheeda on the other hand is trying to be close with Bakhtoo. The more Bakhtoo tries to avoid Sheeda, the more he tries to cling to her.

Bakhtawar is so terrified by Sheeda’s clinginess and the creepiness of that guy in that Dhaba that she has made up her mind to quit the Dhaba job as soon as she will get her first salary. Well, that guy at the Dhaba keeps hounding Bakhtoo on and off by grabbing her hand making us wonder why he does that. Does he think Bakhtoo is a girl? Bakhtoo loses his cool and gives that guy a shutup call on which the Cafe owner kicks her out of the job. Bakhtoo loses her job but on her way back she meets Malik Dilawar who is grateful to her for saving his life. Malik Dikawar offers her a job at his office. Will she tell Dilawar her reality that she is not Bakhtoo but Bakhtawar?

