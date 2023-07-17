Fairy Tale 2 teaser leaves fans more than excited

The Fairy Tale 2 teaser has left drama fans more than excited!

HUM TV on Monday evening unveiled the first teaser of the sequel to its hit series Fairy Tail starring Hamza Sohail and Seher Khan in the lead role.

Buckle up fans, the sequel to the hit Ramadan drama, Fairy Tale, is just around the corner.

Farjad, Umeed, and the rest of the gang are gearing up to cause new chaos!

Fairy Tale’s dedicated fan base took to social media to share their excitement:

Im finding it hard to breathe at the moment

Suddenly Im a teenager, my kids are disowning me in embarrassment 😎❤️🧿#fairytale #Fairytale #HamzaSohail #SeharKhan was feeling a bit down but THIS

Made my day https://t.co/s83ftge2Ej — Sadaf Haider صدف حیدر (@tomtomatoe) July 17, 2023

CAN'T WAIT!

Just hoping, Umeed's impulsiveness is not exaggerated, making her a caricature of her original self.

Also, please bring back the OST! I don't want to listen to the dholak-it's a funny show-score. 🙄 #fairytale https://t.co/yO36C0aHkj — Priyanka Sharma (@iPriyanka_S) July 17, 2023

This does not feel real, i feel like i'm dreaming. We got so lucky MaShaAllah, thank you @Humtvnetwork @TheWriter_Sarah and the makers of Fairytale🫶🏼 https://t.co/NyGVCmBGPT — rabiyeah1 (@rabiyeahtweets) July 17, 2023

It seems like Fairy Tale 2 will be released sooner than expected.