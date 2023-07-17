Entertainment News

Fairy Tale 2 teaser leaves fans more than excited

It seems like Fairy Tale 2 will be released sooner than expected.

NewsDeskJuly 17, 2023
0 46 Less than a minute
Fairy Tale 2 is coming soon!

The Fairy Tale 2 teaser has left drama fans more than excited!

HUM TV on Monday evening unveiled the first teaser of the sequel to its hit series Fairy Tail starring Hamza Sohail and Seher Khan in the lead role.

Buckle up fans, the sequel to the hit Ramadan drama, Fairy Tale, is just around the corner.

Farjad, Umeed, and the rest of the gang are gearing up to cause new chaos!

Fairy Tale’s dedicated fan base took to social media to share their excitement:

 

It seems like Fairy Tale 2 will be released sooner than expected.

NewsDeskJuly 17, 2023
0 46 Less than a minute

NewsDesk

Related Articles

‘The Blacklist’ Finale: Tweeps are emotional as hit investigative series from NBC reached its close

July 14, 2023

K-Drama ‘King The Land’ makers issue apology for misrepresenting Arab culture

July 14, 2023

Emmys 2023: Checkout Complete Nominations List

July 12, 2023

Nimra Bucha to star in Agatha Christie’s BBC ‘Murder Is Easy’ adaptation

July 11, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

nineteen − 15 =

Back to top button