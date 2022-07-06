Ms Marvel episode 5 leaves Fawad Khan fans swooning

Oyeyeah
Spoilers Ahead!

Ms Marvel episode 5 has left Fawad Khan fans swooning over social media.

The latest episode of the Marvel series had a particular touch on the partition narrative, though the makers did capture the intensity and the pain of the stories.

Published Earlier:

But for the desi viewers, the entry of Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat in the story was absolutely fantastic

Their onscreen chemistry is what became the highlight of the episode.

The show took on the painful history of partition and had it interwoven into the main plot for the story and the development of our lead character.

Keeping in view that episodes 5 & 6 are directed by the Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, we have been expecting to see the closest Pakistani element in the series.

Check out how fans are excited to see the latest episode.

 

 

 

