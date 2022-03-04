Netflix halts all future projects and acquisitions in Russia

Netflix has halted all future projects and acquisitions in Russia amid war in Ukraine.

As being reported the streaming giant has four Russian originals in the pipeline, including a crime thriller series directed by Dasha Zhuk, which was shooting and has been put on hold.

The series set in the 1990s is said to be Netflix’s second original series filming in Russia, following “Anna K” which wrapped last year.

As per the source, the company continues to assess the “impact” of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this week, similar actions were taken by various production houses and companies.

The Walt Disney Company announced it will similarly be pausing all theatrical releases in Russia, including Pixar’s “Turning Red,”. The fill was slated to premiere in Russia on March 10.

A few hours after this announcement, Warner Bros. also halted the release of “The Batman” in Russia.

On Tuesday the organizers of the Cannes Film Festival announced that it will not welcome any Russian delegations or attendees with ties to the government.