Ahad Raza Mir;s Starrer ‘Resident Evil’ Series Canceled By Netflix After One Season

The latest Resident Evil incarnation logged an underwhelming 55% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes

Ahad Raza Mir’s starrer ‘Resident Evil’ series has been canceled by Netflix after one season!

The first season comprising eight episodes premiered on Netflix on July 14.

While the show was originally ordered to series on Netflix in 2020.

The move was expected as the series did not have a particularly strong showing on Netflix’s Top 10 and cost vs. viewing is the streamer’s leading renewal criterion.

Resident Evil debuted at No. 2 with an OK 72.7 million hours viewed for its opening weekend.

The main reason that overshadowed Resident Evil was the mega genre hit Stranger Things, which was released within the same time frame.

The series did not deliver the big Week 2 bump one would like to see for a new series as word of mouth spreads, raking in 73.3M hours viewed in its second week for a No. 3 finish before dropping precipitously.

And it eventually fell out of the Top 10 after only three weeks.

On the other hand, the latest Resident Evil incarnation also logged an underwhelming 55% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 27% audience score.

 

