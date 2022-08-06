Sakina Samo’s film ‘Waiting’ finally gets a release date!

Internationally acclaimed Pakistani film is all set to hit the theaters on Aug 19.

‘Waiting’ produced and directed by veteran actress Sakina Samo, has already received outstanding acclamation during its screening in various film festivals.

Samo took to her Instagram to share the film’s release date as she posted a trailer of Waiting.

“I admire films that show humanity, hope, and compassion. I am aiming to achieve the same. I utilise cinema to create art and showcase voices that might otherwise never be heard. Here’s our labour of love releasing on 19th August all over Pakistan. Khalid Ahmed Sahib won the Best Actor award for Intezaar at the Harlem international film festival in New York,” she wrote.

The film has been screened at Harlem International Film Festival, Anatolia International Film Festival, and Mosaic International South Asian film festival MISAFF.

The star cast of the film includes Samina Ahmed, Khalid Ahmed, Kaif Ghaznavi, Adnan Jafar, and young artiste Raza Ali Abid.

The film follows the story of a family in waiting, that revolves around time, loss, and growth. The story follows the cruelties of aging on the parents. The disease and infirmity, the loneliness, the indifference of children, and the fear of death, are ever approaching. However, even under this gloom, they find reasons to live.