The Legend of Maula Jatt Coming to Cinemas on October 13th, 2022

The Legend of Maula Jatt, Pakistan’s big-budget film, finally gets a release date.

Featuring Fawad Khan as Maula Jatt and Mahira Khan as Mukkho will hit the cinemas on OCT 13!

The much anticipated Punjabi-language film is a reboot of Yunus Malik’s 1979 cult classic “Maula Jatt.”

The Legend of Maula Jatt is finally coming out after a delay of almost four years due to its legal entanglement and later amid the pandemic.

The film claims to be the biggest action movie in the history of Pakistan, directed and written by Bilal Lashari.

The film will see Hamza Ali Abbasi as Noori Nath, probably his last acting gig.

The film also stars eminent names such as Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Humaima Malick, Ali Azmat, Shafqat Cheema, Faris Shafi and Nayyer Ejaz.

In 2018, Sarwar Bhatti of Bahoo Cooperation, team behind the original Maula Jatt, filed a lawsuit before the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan’s tribunal (IPO) claiming that Bilal Lashari and his team had infringed the rights to his film, as he was the legal owner.

However, the IPO had rejected Bhatti’s claims who then stated that he had obtained a stay order against the release of Lashari’s The Legend of Maula Jatt.

TRUTH PREVAILS !! Lahore High Court clarifies today that there is NO stay order on #TheLegendOfMaulaJatt release!! The application was moved by us to put an end to the malicious propaganda spread by the opposing party. pic.twitter.com/rtBam7ZQYV — Ammara Hikmat (@AmmaraHikmat) April 30, 2019

The film is produced by Ammara Hikmat’s Encyclomedia and Lashari Films.