The Legend of Maula Jatt Trailer Reactions: Jis ka tha intezar wo shahkaar agaya!

The long-awaited film The Legend of Maula Jatt is all set to see the daylight after many delays.

The filmmakers officially released the theatrical trailer of the film on 14 Aug, leaving the Pakistani films more than excited.

The trailer took the internet by storm within hours of its release. And become trending on top along with #FawadKhan and #HamzaAliAbbasi.



The two-and-a-half-minute duration trailer is reported to have attracted over a million views in just 24 hrs.

The trailer has set high expectations for Pakistan’s big-budget film featuring ith high-end graphics, action sequences, and powerful dialogues and performances. Though Punjabi dialect at some points feels a bit low.

So we have the potential film that can become one of the biggest blockbusters ever to be arriving in cinemas on Oct 13.

Netizens are in awe after seeing the epic trailer and can’t wait for The Legend of Maula Jatt to hit cinema screens.

This is as HUGE as it gets! Imagine, the action drama was made before #KGF! This can become one of the BIGGEST BLOCKBUSTERS ever! #FawadKhan @TheMahiraKhan @blashari @AmmaraHikmat – You have indeed made something SLECTACULAR! #TheLegendOfMaulaJatt 13th Octhttps://t.co/j9IzjJ8x3s pic.twitter.com/IlN4dnhMiu — #TutejaTalks (@Tutejajoginder) August 14, 2022

Can't wait to watch the much awaited #TheLegendOfMaulajatt from the gang of our friends 🙂 Trailer is awesome attracting over a million views in 24 hrs.All the best@AmmaraHikmat & @blashari @iamhamzaabbasi @TheMahiraKhan @humaimamalick@_fawadakhan_

Link https://t.co/Wms7MFOII0 — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) August 15, 2022

Never saw a better trailer than this!!! ❤️🙌🔥#TheLegendOfMaulaJatt pic.twitter.com/3fO9Q4MLOV — Muhammad Waheed (@WaheedViews) August 14, 2022

The much anticipated Punjabi-language film is a reboot of Yunus Malik’s 1979 cult classic “Maula Jatt”, directed and written by Bilal Lashari.

The film will see Fawad Khan as Maula Jatt, Mahira Khan as Mukkho, and Hamza Ali Abbasi as Noori Nath, probably his last acting gig.

The film also stars eminent names such as Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Humaima Malick, Ali Azmat, Shafqat Cheema, Faris Shafi, and Nayyer Ejaz.