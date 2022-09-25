Netflix’s The Witcher Season 3 and ‘Blood Origin’ Spinoff Get Release Dates

Netflix’s The Witcher Season 3 and Blood Origin spinoff have finally received the release dates.

The streaming giant Netflix during its annual Tudum event announced that The Witcher season 3 will premiere during the summer of 2023.

As reported, Season 3 finished filming earlier this month. Well, we don’t know much about the new season yet, but likely new season will adapt one of the most beloved books in Andrzej Sapkwoski’s The Witcher series, The Time of Contempt.

The Witcher season 2 left the fans on a cliffhanger as it ended with the monster hunter Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), his adoptive daughter Princess Ciri (Freya Allen), and his on-again-off-again sorceress lover Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Charlotra) came together at the Witcher’s keep of Kaer Morhen to fight off the inter-dimensional threat of the Deathless Mother.

While Netflix also announced that The Witcher: Blood Origin will premiere on December 25.

The spinoff is set 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher.

The prequel series “Blood Origin” will tell a story lost to time, including the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.