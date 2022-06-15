IDEAS Fragrances Making Our Summer Sweeter with an assortment of 42+ unique scents

We are about to embark on a journey on a fragrant path paved by perfumes by Ideas which have just launched in stores nationwide and online. These perfumes are available for both males and females and are soon to become your signature fragrance. We are sharing our favorites with you below:

Fragrances For Women:

POEM

As the name suggests this perfume is for ladies who are creative and have a flair for enjoying what life brings their way and are confident to carry it with style. This perfume is fruity and floral in essence; it makes your presence felt wherever you go.

This perfume is a beautiful combination of fragrances of black currant, rose, lotus cedarwood, sandalwood, amber, and musk. A unique combination of all these sets your mood for the day and you live each day to its fullest. This perfume is available in a 100 ml bottle.

SPRING TIMES

This fragrance comes under the category of floral and musky. This is definitely for ladies who love flowers and are more inclined towards nature and its bounties.

This perfume is a beautiful combination of red berries and tube rose making its way onto the notes of lilies, lilac, and jasmine. The base of this perfume is that of musk, cedar, and sandalwood to name a few. Not just the perfume nut you will also fall in love with the bottle of this perfume which is eye-catching and is sure to make its way to your dressing table. It is available in a 100 ml bottle.

STARDOM

This perfume is for ladies who want to achieve something bigger in life. It is for ladies with dreams and the willpower to accomplish them, This perfume is meant for those who set an example for others to follow.

This perfume falls in the category of floral musky and makes an ideal gift for the lady you admire for her zeal and energy to lead. It is available in a 100 ml bottle.

Fragrances For Men:

AMBASSADOR

This perfume is for the man who is a leader; someone who knows where he is heading and is determined in his ways. This is a powerful perfume for the powerful man.

This perfume falls under the category of Chypre leathery and oriental, makes an ideal gift, and is available in a 100 ml bottle.

ONYX

This is another splendid perfume introduced by Ideas. This perfume falls in the woody oriental edible category. It has a strong masculine feel in it and is long-lasting.

This perfume is for the man who aims higher in life and is determined and focused. This perfume is sure to stay in your mind with its lasting impression. Makes an ideal promotional gift. This perfume is also available in a 100 ml bottle.

After reading this article we are sure you will head towards the Ideas store near you to buy perfumes from their newly launched range not just for yourself but for your loved ones as well. You can also shop Ideas Fragrances at www.gulahmedshop.com and enjoy FREE DELIVERY on orders above PKR 2000.