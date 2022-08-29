Know What the Nose Desires With These Made In Pakistan Fragrances By WB by Hemani

Coco Chanel has rightly said, “No elegance is possible without perfume. It is the unseen, unforgettable, ultimate accessory.” Because perfumes are such an essential accessory that can make or break a person’s image, you must be extremely careful when choosing the best perfume(s) for yourself or others.

On the other hand, finding a perfume or fragrance that truly appeals to your and other people’s senses can be tricky. However, when it comes to exquisite perfumes, the list mostly consists of perfumes by international brands. Fortunately, Pakistan is not far behind in both the domestic and international perfume markets. WB by Hemani has created perfumes that meet international quality standards, are affordable, and are entirely made in Pakistan.

We’ve compiled a list of perfumes that are 100% made in Pakistan but are also designed to make the wearer stand out.

PAKISTAN IN A BOTTLE OF PERFUME

WB by Hemani released two limited edition perfumes for men and women to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence. Jivay Jivay and Dil Dil Pakistan are not only perfumes with a divine scent, but also beautiful Pakistani reminders due to their creative packaging. The packaging includes a map of Pakistan that is linked to both the Jivay Jivay and the Dil Dil Pakistan packs. The bottle is so beautifully designed that whether you are in Pakistan or not, you will always have a little bit of Pakistan with you.

When it comes to enchanting fragrances, they are both curated to delight your senses all day long. Dil Dil is that energetic masculine scent that makes an alluring scent, making the wearer stand out throughout the day, truly lifting your patriotic spirits and passion for the country.

Jivay Jivay is a crowd-pleaser, beginning with feminine fruity notes and then transitioning into a floral, fresh scent that sweetens as it dries down.

SMELL THE PATRIOTISM



When you go perfume shopping, you have a specific scene or feeling in mind that you want your scent to evoke. Finding just the right perfume to represent the country’s scenic landscapes and fruity gardens while also providing a patriotic vibe to reflect the love you have for your country may appear impossible. WB by Hemani’s Patriot in green and white, on the other hand, will include all of that and more. Layer the two for a unisex fragrance experience, or wear them separately to stand out.

SCENTS OF SPIRITUALITY



Saffron, cedar wood, musk, and oudh are all mystical and spiritual scents. It’s difficult to find perfumes that can transport you to the vast Arab plains or a pure and sacred realm. Hemani’s Rooh-e-Ramzan collection consists of exotic scents that, when worn, arouse a divine feeling.

Arabesq should not be overlooked if you want something purely Arabic, strong, long-lasting, and luxurious in your collection. The scent is for those who appreciate exclusive and exquisite fragrances.

FLY HIGH

Adventurers and energetic people require perfumes that reflect their vibrant and enticing personalities. Mission Parwaaz is a perfume whose zesty fragrance and gorgeous bottle remind you that the only limit is the sky. This everyday perfume will make your presence memorable whenever and wherever you wear it.

If you want a scent that will intrigue and touch special places in your heart, your perfume collection is incomplete without the Exclusive Intense Limited edition perfume for men. It has a pleasant and fresh scent that lasts long enough to be worn from morning to night.

WITH LOVE, FOR HIM

If you’re always looking for the perfect perfume for your man, or if your man is always struggling to find the one, Ravager and Venturous by WB by Hemani may put an end to your search and make you want to stick with them for the rest of your life. Their strong, masculine yet pleasant scents make them suitable for both every day and special occasion use. These two perfumes are the best for everyday use, but they will definitely complement your style if worn on a special day or date.

MAKE HER HEART BLOOM

How can we discuss the best perfumes for men without mentioning the best perfumes for women? Floraison is the scent to choose if you want something purely feminine and floral. It contains all of the notes that will make your lady’s heart bloom, as well as yours.

Perfumes are designed to bring out your best features and increase your likeability. These made-in-Pakistan perfumes will not only add value to your perfume collection but will also prompt people to comment, “You smell great!” ‘What are you wearing?’