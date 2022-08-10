Thor Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi ties knot with singer Rita Ora

Thor Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi has tied the knot with singer Rita Ora!

About a year after the two first sparked romance rumors, the couple made their relationship official.

As reported, Taika Waititi married the British singer Rita Ora in London.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora have reportedly got married in an ‘intimate’ ceremony in London with their closest friends and family in their presence.



The filmmaker and singer have been rumored to be dating since April 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora)

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Taika with his arms wrapped around her, in one of Ora’s Instagram posts.

Taika Waititi split from ex-wife Chelsea Winstanley in 2018 after being married for seven years.

He and Winstanley share two kids, daughters Te Kainga o te Hinekahu and Matewa Kiritapu.