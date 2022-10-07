Aga Khan Hospital for Women, Garden inaugurated state-of-the-art Diagnostic Centre in Karachi

A new state-of-the-art Diagnostic Centre was inaugurated at the Aga Khan Hospital, Garden Karachi.

This new and improved Diagnostic Centre brings all outpatient services offered by the hospital under one roof. This purpose-built building is physically connected to the existing hospital, which will ensure greater ease and convenience for our patients.

The new Diagnostic Centre is designed as a patient-centric, modern healthcare facility. The facility is bright and spacious, with organized and dedicated patient flow paths, more comfortable waiting areas, and purpose-designed clinics and procedure rooms to enhance the experience and satisfaction of our patients.

The services offered at the new facility will include consulting clinics, a pharmacy, physiotherapy, laboratories, radiology, a cafeteria, and the Patient Welfare Office. Among the dignitaries present at the inauguration ceremony was AKU President, Dr. Sulaiman Shahabuddin, who congratulated all the teams involved for accomplishing this project.

“We are celebrating our commitment to continuously improve our facilities and services, and this new diagnostic centre is a strong testament to that commitment to enhancing patient care and experience.” said, Dr. Shahabuddin.

Congratulating the teams for their work, Dr. Shahid Shafi, Chief Executive Officer, The Aga Khan University Hospitals, Pakistan, commented, “we are incredibly excited to bring these services to our patients in the local community and to engage them in preventive care, early diagnosis and treatment, all under one roof.”

Describing the new and improved facility, Dr. Mairaj Shah, Chief Operating Officer, The Aga Khan Secondary Hospitals, Pakistan, said, “The greatest benefit that AKHW, Garden is going to reap from this new Diagnostic Centre is its proximity and physical connection with the existing hospital building. Its spacious and purpose-built design will enhance patient, as well as provider, satisfaction, and experience.”

Located at Garden, near the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum, the hospital was commissioned in 1967 under the Aga Khan Health Services, Pakistan. It was integrated with the Aga Khan University Hospital, Karachi, in 2010. The hospital has since become ISO 9001-2015 certified and provides quality care to women and children through its inpatient and urgent care services for mothers and children as well as outpatient clinics for men and women of all ages.

The Aga Khan Hospital, Garden, also offers welfare and Zakat support for indigent patients who are otherwise unable to pay for their medical services. This support ensures that all our patients have access to quality care, irrespective of their financial capacity.

The Aga Khan University Hospitals and have a robust Patient Welfare and Zakat programme. In 2021 alone, 950,000 patients received financial support worth PKR 3.7 billion, giving them access to AKUH services across our network, present in over 100 cities in Pakistan.