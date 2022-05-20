Tim Hortons is opening in Pakistan this year!

Canada’s favourite coffee brand plans to open dozens of outlets across the country in upcoming years.

The official announcement regarding its plans was shared by the company on social media.

Tim Hortons, one of the largest restaurant chains in North America, posted on its official LinkedIn account, saying, “As we continue to grow Tim Hortons around the world: Tims is opening in Pakistan this year.”

As reported the first outlet will be opening later this year in Lahore.

Tim Hortons, known for its coffee and doughnuts, currently has over 5,100 restaurants across the world in 13 countries, including in the United States, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, China, Thailand, and the Philippines.

The development comes at a vital for Pakistan as it struggles to attract foreign direct investment (FDI).

Reportedly Pakistan has only managed to grab $1.285 billion in the first nine months of this fiscal, reflecting a year-on-year decline of 2%.

It was earlier this year in March, that Tim Hortons announced that it will launch in India later this year as part of an exclusive agreement with a joint venture entity owned by Apparel Group and Gateway Partners.

“The first restaurant is set to open in New Delhi and there are plans to launch over 300 locations across the country over the next 10 years,” said the company.