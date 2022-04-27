World’s oldest person dies aged 119 in Japan

The world’s oldest person dies in Japan aged 119!

Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday that Kane Tanaka, believed to have been the world’s oldest person has died aged 119.

She died of old age at a hospital in Fukuoka city, western Japan, on April 19, NHK reported.

During her life, she had been partial to chocolate and fizzy drinks, NHK said.

Tanaka was confirmed by Guinness World Records in 2019 as the oldest living person born on January 2, 1903.

She was the seventh among eight children of Kumakichi and Kuma Ota.

She married Hideo Tanaka on January 6, 1922, four days after her 19th birthday.

They had four children and adopted another child later on.

Her husband ran a family business called Tanaka Mochiya, which made and sold sticky rice, Zenzai (a type of Japanese sweets), and Udon noodles.

After Hideo was called to the military in 1937 during the Second Sino-Japanese War, Kane became more involved in the family business.

She used to polish the rice and make rice cakes while looking after her children as well as her mother-in-law.

In her lifetime, Kane was used too of getting up by 6 am and enjoyed studying mathematics.

She also loved to play the board game called Othello.

RIP Kane Tanaka!