Atif Aslam is the most streamed Pakistani artist internationally on Spotify!

As Spotify celebrates the first anniversary of Pakistan’s launch, it has unveiled how Pakistani music is being discovered and enjoyed around the world.

Atif Aslam became the most-streamed Pakistani artist abroad, with his hits Kadi Te Has Bol with Velo Sound Station, Jeena Jeena (Badlapur), and Tere Sang Yaara ranking in the top 10 most-streamed songs from Pakistan abroad.

As per Spotify, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was the second most-streamed Pakistani artist abroad.

While the legendary qawwali maestro, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan came in third.

Momina Mustehsan is placed in the fourth spot and Bilal Saeed is the fifth most-streamed Pakistani singer.

After singers, Spotify has also released the list of the most streamed songs from Pakistan.

Baari by Bilal Saeed and Momina Mustehsan has earned the number one spot as the most-streamed local song abroad.

While song Uchiyaan Deewaraan from the duo is on the fourth.

Momina Mustehsan came in ninth with Adnan Dhool in Awari.

Meanwhile, Rap duo Young Stunners’ hits Gumaan, Don’t Mind with Rap Demon, and Afsanay is on third, seventh, and eighth, respectively.

Check out Spotify’s Streaming Trends In Pakistan Feb 2021-Feb 2022:

Top local artists streamed outside of Pakistan:

1. Atif Aslam

2. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

3. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

4. Momina Mustehsan

5. Bilal Saeed

6. Shafqat Amanat Ali

7. Talha Anjum

8. Talhah Yunus

9. Asim Azhar

10. Young Stunners

Top songs from Pakistan streamed abroad:

1. Baari – Bilal Saeed, Momina Mustehsan

2. Pehli Dafa – Atif Aslam, Shiraz Uppal

3. Gumaan – Young Stunners

4. Uchiyaan Deewaraan – Bilal Saeed, Momina Mustehsan

5. Kadi Te Has Bol – Atif Aslam, Velo Sound Station

6. Jeena Jeena (Badlapur) – Atif Aslam

7. Don’t Mind – Rap Demon, Young Stunners

8. Afsanay – Young Stunners

9. Awari – Adnan Dhool, Momina Mustehsan

10. Tere Sang Yaara – Atif Aslam