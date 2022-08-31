Oyeyeah
Latest News

36 more deaths reported as toll reaches 1162 in monsoon flooding: NDMA

Pakistan faces devastating loss of life and livelihoods

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui7 views
posted on
Views

36 more deaths have been reported taking the toll to 1162 in monsoon flooding, reveals the data released by NDMA on Wednesday.

According to the daily report by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), more than 3,500 people have been injured so far since June 14.

Published Earlier:

Furthermore, around 1,941 people were injured while 36 were killed during the past 24 hours.

This year, Pakistan has received nearly 190 percent more rain than the 30-year average in the quarter through August, totaling 390.7 millimeters (15.38 inches).

The strong flash floods surging out of northern mountains have swept away houses, businesses, infrastructure, and agricultural lands.

As the colossal volumes of water pour into the Indus river, this flows down the middle of the country from its northern peaks to southern plains, bringing disastrous flooding along its length.

According to governmental figures,  33 million people, or 15pc of the 220 million-strong nation, have been affected.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You