6 cases of new Omicron variant reported in Karachi

6 cases of the new Omicron variant have been reported in Karachi!

According to Health Department Spokesperson Mehr Khursheed, 6 cases of the new Omicron variant of Corona Virus have been reported in 6 citizens of Karachi, which were diagnosed by Aga Khan University.

According to the spokesman, the coronavirus dectected is Omicron variant XBB and XBB-1.

He said that 3 citizens affected by the virus are residents of Defence, one Shadman, one from Tariq Road, and one from an unknown location.

According to the spokesman, it has not yet been determined from which countries all the affected citizens have traveled.

“All patients are in stable condition,” the Sindh health department’s spokesperson said.

It should be noted that at this time, cases of new variants of the coronavirus are emerging rapidly in China, where many cities are under lockdown and commercial activities are suspended.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the situation of Covid-19 in Pakistan is under control, but he directed the authorities to deal with all kinds of situations in case of the spread of the virus.

What are the symptoms of omicron subvariants?

The symptoms of the latest omicron subvariants are mostly similar to those of the earlier version of omicron.

The typical symptoms of the omicron subvariants include:

Sore throat

Hoarse voice

Cough

Fatigue

Nasal congestion

Runny nose

Headache

Muscle aches

Unlike earlier variants like delta that affected the lungs, omicron and its subvariants tend to cause more upper respiratory symptoms.

According to Dr. Armando Meza, chief of infectious disease at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso, those symptoms can include congestion, sore throat, and changes in taste and smell.

The lifting of the lockdown in China and free travelling have increased the risk of a new COVID variant entering Pakistan.