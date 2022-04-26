At-least 4 killed in a car explosion inside the premises of the University of Karachi

At least four people were killed and several critically injured in a car explosion inside the premises of the University of Karachi on Monday.

As reported, the blast occurred in a van that was parked outside the Confucius Institute at Karachi University.

According to the Police sources, there were seven to eight people in the van.

Four people were killed, including two foreigners, and reportedly two Chinese female teachers.

However, an exact number of casualties has yet to be reported.

The initial reports suggest that the blast was been caused by a gas cylinder.

However, the police are yet to confirm or deny any information about the nature of the blast.

Car blast in Karachi university, several feared dead – @geonews_urdu reporting pic.twitter.com/xkC9V50wZo — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) April 26, 2022

Blast in Karachi University. 2 Chinese national among the 4 dead, several critically injured pic.twitter.com/aEJotmhgP2 — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) April 26, 2022

This is a developing story.