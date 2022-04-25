4 passengers injured, 19 bogies derailed as Bolan Mail collides with freight train

4 passengers were injured and 19 bogies derailed as Bolan Mail collided with a freight train on Monday.

The collision took place in the Pirokantri area in Sibi on Monday between Quetta-bound Bolan Mail and a freight train coming from Quetta.

As reported, 19 bogies of the freight train and an engine of the Bolan Mail derailed in Sibi.

As reported, four passengers, including an assistant train driver and a train guard of Bolan Mail were injured.