4 passengers injured, 19 bogies derailed as Bolan Mail collides with freight train

The passengers’ train, Bolan Mail was going to Quetta from Karachi.

By Saman Siddiqui
4 passengers were injured and 19 bogies derailed as Bolan Mail collided with a freight train on Monday.

The collision took place in the Pirokantri area in Sibi on Monday between Quetta-bound Bolan Mail and a freight train coming from Quetta.

As reported, 19 bogies of the freight train and an engine of the Bolan Mail derailed in Sibi.

Meanwhile, four passengers suffered minor injuries,

As reported, four passengers, including an assistant train driver and a train guard of Bolan Mail were injured.

 

 

 

