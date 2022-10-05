Entrance test date for medical colleges across the country announced

The entrance test date for medical colleges across the country has been announced on Wednesday.

According to the announcement issued by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), the MD CAT test will be held across the country on November 13.

The MD CAT exam will be held in all four provinces and public sector universities in Islamabad.

According to the announcement, the MD CAT test will also be held at Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences Balochistan, University of Health Services Punjab, Khyber Medical University Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dow University of Health Sciences Sindh, and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Islamabad.

The PMC says that the passing rate for the MDCAT exam for admission to MBBS is 55% and 45% for BDS.

President PMC Dr. Naushad Shaikh said that test centers will be set up in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta, and Peshawar for the MD CAT test.

While the Pakistani students living abroad can take the entrance test in Dubai or Saudi Arabia. Resident students will also be eligible to take the test at any center in Pakistan.

According to Dr. Naushad, the PMC portal will remain open for registration till October 10.

Around 250,000 students will take the test for 20,000 seats across the country this year.

