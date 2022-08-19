Faisalabad Incident: Lawyers thrash prime suspect outside the court

Lawyers thrash prime suspect of the Faisalabad Incident outside the court!

As reported, the prime suspect – Sheikh Danish, was produced before a sessions court in the Faisalabad student torture case.



The video clips showing the angry lawyers beating the respect are doing rounds on social media.

The angry lawyers started thrashing Danish for torturing the female student.

While another man hit the accused with a shoe.

Meanwhile, the officials of the elite force intervened and took the prime suspect to a nearby court.

As reported, Sheikh Danish’s bail was denied, and was sent into a 5-day Police remand.

Kudos to lawyers of #Faisalabad for thrashing bastard #SheikhDanish who assaulted & humiliated a med student.

See his ass while rushing to police van this shall be circulated so all the predators put a hold to this violence. #justiceforkhadija #faisalabadincident #AnaAli pic.twitter.com/F5oL2U8RGN — Dr. Danish Awan (@dr_danish_awan) August 18, 2022

Faisalabad people & lawyers give a warm welcome to Sheikh Danish whose bail was denied & get a 5 days remand. Ise bhaga bhaga kr zaleel kro, sab ko ibrat ho. Need to arrest Ana Sheikh #GforGashti as well. Lanat shame

#faisalabadincident #SheikhDanish #AnaSheikh #Lanat pic.twitter.com/d8hulc6iv1 — Dr. Amna Jamal (@amnakegossips) August 18, 2022

Sheikh Danish Ali, the culprit behind harassment & torture of Khadija, making her lick their shoes, was beaten by lawyers during transit. Totally against mob justice but I can't lie that this was absolutely satisfying.#justiceforkhadija #faisalabadincident pic.twitter.com/pVPkjERLs7 — Sanaullah Mahsood ✪ (@SanaullahMahsod) August 19, 2022

Meanwhile, the hashtag #justiceforkhadija is trending on social media.

Netizens demand justice for the medical student Khadija who was abducted and harassed for not agreeing to marry Sheikh Danish.

A day earlier, FIR was registered against the culprit Sheikh Danish, his wife Maham, and his daughter Ana Sheikh in FIA cyber crime circle.

The viral videos of the Faisalabad Incident have left the country in another shock of witnessing harassment.

Police took action against six suspects after video clips of the victim being attacked and humiliated went viral on social media.

In the harrowing video clips, Sheikh Danish Ali, who runs a lucrative textile business in Faisalabad, along with Maham, a classmate of the victim and Sheikh’s daughter, can be seen not only mercilessly beating Khadija Mehmood and also hurling verbal abuse her way at their residence in the upscale Paradise Valley.