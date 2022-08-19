Oyeyeah
Faisalabad Incident: Lawyers thrash prime suspect outside the court

Sheikh Danish has not been granted bail, and was sent into 5-day Police remand.

Lawyers thrash prime suspect of the Faisalabad Incident outside the court!

As reported, the prime suspect – Sheikh Danish, was produced before a sessions court in the Faisalabad student torture case.

The video clips showing the angry lawyers beating the respect are doing rounds on social media.

The angry lawyers started thrashing Danish for torturing the female student.

While another man hit the accused with a shoe.

Meanwhile, the officials of the elite force intervened and took the prime suspect to a nearby court.

As reported, Sheikh Danish’s bail was denied, and was sent into a 5-day Police remand.

 

 

Meanwhile, the hashtag #justiceforkhadija is trending on social media.

Netizens demand justice for the medical student Khadija who was abducted and harassed for not agreeing to marry Sheikh Danish.

A day earlier, FIR was registered against the culprit Sheikh Danish, his wife Maham, and his daughter Ana Sheikh in FIA cyber crime circle.

The viral videos of the Faisalabad Incident have left the country in another shock of witnessing harassment.

Police took action against six suspects after video clips of the victim being attacked and humiliated went viral on social media.

In the harrowing video clips, Sheikh Danish Ali, who runs a lucrative textile business in Faisalabad, along with Maham, a classmate of the victim and Sheikh’s daughter, can be seen not only mercilessly beating Khadija Mehmood and also hurling verbal abuse her way at their residence in the upscale Paradise Valley.

