The government has announced a five-day Eid ul Adha holiday.

According to the PM Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the Eid holidays, to be observed from July 8 (Friday) to July 12 (Tuesday).

The prime minister’s secretariat issued a notification in this regard on Sunday.

The first day of Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated across Pakistan on July 10.