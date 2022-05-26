Oyeyeah
Govt announces Rs 30 increase in petrol and diesel prices

The new prices of petrolum products will be applicable from mid-night 27 May

By Saman Siddiqui
The latest increase in petroleum product prices aligns with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) emphasizing the government to abolish the subsidies on essential commodities.

Published Earlier:

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced the decision in a press conference on Thursday. 

He said that the government has decided to increase the prices of petroleum products which will be taken into effect tonight at 12:00 midnight.

After the hike, the price of petrol will be at Rs179.86, diesel at Rs174.15, kerosene oil at Rs155.56, and light diesel at Rs148.31.

New prices (per litre):

  • Petrol — Rs179.86
  • Diesel — Rs174.15
  • Kerosene oil — Rs155.56
  • Light diesel — Rs148.31

 

The Finance minister also shared the development in a tweet following the presser.

 

