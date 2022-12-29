Latest News

Greta Thunberg's befitting reply to Andrew Tate leaves Twitter in fits

December 29, 2022
Greta Thunberg’s befitting reply to Andrew Tate has left Twitter in fits!

Renowned Climate activist Greta Thunberg clapped back against toxic “manosphere” influencer Andrew Tate, humiliating him on Twitter over his ‘cars collection and their emissions’ remark.

Andrew boasted about his car collections and tagged the climate activist.

“Hello @GretaThunberg. I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad-turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions,” Andre Tate tweeted.

And Greta Thunberg,19, had the most savage reply, saying, “Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at [email protected]

OK, many of us don’t care what their opinion of Greta Thunberg is, but this is objectively hilarious and possibly the harshest burn of 2022.

It gets even funnier when he responds “How dare you?!” confirming that he does, in fact, have possibly the worst case among all humans.

 

Internet heaped praises on Swedish environment activists after the teenager gave a savage reply to a controversial media personality.

 

 

