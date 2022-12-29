Greta Thunberg’s befitting reply to Andrew Tate leaves Twitter in fits

Greta Thunberg’s befitting reply to Andrew Tate has left Twitter in fits!

Renowned Climate activist Greta Thunberg clapped back against toxic “manosphere” influencer Andrew Tate, humiliating him on Twitter over his ‘cars collection and their emissions’ remark.



Andrew boasted about his car collections and tagged the climate activist.

“Hello @GretaThunberg. I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad-turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions,” Andre Tate tweeted.

And Greta Thunberg,19, had the most savage reply, saying, “Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at [email protected]”

OK, many of us don’t care what their opinion of Greta Thunberg is, but this is objectively hilarious and possibly the harshest burn of 2022.

It gets even funnier when he responds “How dare you?!” confirming that he does, in fact, have possibly the worst case among all humans.

How dare you?! — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 28, 2022

Internet heaped praises on Swedish environment activists after the teenager gave a savage reply to a controversial media personality.

Maniac tough guy Andrew Tate getting told he has small dick energy by a teenage girl he harassed and only being able to muster "how dare you?!" as a response is Elon-level reputational self-injury — Sean T. Collins (@theseantcollins) December 28, 2022

I have never seen such a knockout punch 🥊 in a single tweet…. feel sorry for @Cobratate best to stick to your lightweight class….. — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) December 29, 2022

this may well be the greatest tweet of all time — George Conway🌻 (@gtconway3d) December 29, 2022

I had to Google who Andrew Tate was. I didn't have to Google who Greta Thunberg was. #smalldickenergy — Pickle-Lily 💙 (@manda_m0) December 29, 2022

There are over 7.8 billion on this planet who have never heard of Andrew Tate… and will now and forever only know him as that #smalldickenergy guy.

This is the internet takedown of the year for 2022.

Well done, Greta Thunberg!!#ClimateAction #GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/FQY9acN61e — BigBlueWaveUSA® 🇺🇸🌊🇺🇦 (@BigBlueWaveUSA) December 28, 2022

I never heard of Andrew Tate before. I didn’t know anything about him except finding out today he’s a shcmuck with small dick energy. — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) December 28, 2022

Oh dear, someone had a laugh with Andrew #smalldickenergy Tate’s kickboxing record on Wikipedia… pic.twitter.com/SFn4eVBnqw — Ivan Moore 🇬🇧 (@IvanMoore1) December 29, 2022

Andrew Tate was so embarrassed that the reply Greta Thunberg made to his tweet got 2.3Million more likes than his actual tweet about her, that he’s claiming bots did it. Talk about Small dick energy lol! #GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/NgMNfn8HhP — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) December 29, 2022