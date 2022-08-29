IHC suspends PEMRA’s notification of ban on telecast of Imran Khan’s live speeches

IHC has suspended PEMRA’s notification of the ban on the telecast of Imran Khan’s live speeches!

The development comes on Monday when the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (PEMRA) recent notification which prohibited television channels from airing PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s live speeches.

As reported, PTI files an application in the IHC on Monday to seek directives for a live telecast of his telethon to raise funds for flood victims.

Imran will hold an international telethon on Monday night from 9.30 to 12 pm to help the flood victims.

As reported, the chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will also join him.

PEMRA placed banned Imran Khan’s speeches to be telecast live on Aug 1.

Following PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s remarks over IG Islamabad, DIG, and female magistrate in his Saturday address, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has imposed a ban with immediate effect on the live telecast of his speeches.