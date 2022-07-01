Indian SC slams Nurpur Sharma for her controversial remarks on the Prophet Muhammad!

“The way she has ignited emotions across the country. This lady [Sharma] is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country,” Indian media quoted the apex court as remarking.

The court called out Sharma to apologize to the entire country [India] for putting its national security at stake.

“She faces threats or she has become a security threat,” the judges reprimanded.

SC also snubbed the politician’s request for “equal treatment and no discrimination”, saying that people get arrested immediately when she files the FIRs and “no one can dare to touch you” when the FIRs are against her.

Her lawyer told the court that she had apologized and withdrawn her comments.