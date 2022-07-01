Indian SC slams Nurpur Sharma for her controversial remarks on the Prophet Muhammad!
Indian Supreme Court tells BJP’s former spokesperson Nurpur Sharma that “her loose tongue has set the entire country on fire”.
India’s top court has rebuked a former spokesperson of the ruling party for her controversial remarks on the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
Nurpur Sharma’s remarks in a TV debate sparked violence in some parts of India and also led to several Islamic nations registering strong protests with India.
The apex court also asked Nurpur Sharma to appear on a TV channel and apologize to the nation.
The judge, hearing Nurpur Sharma’s petition seeking the transfer of multiple FIRs filed against her to Delhi, said that she created a row that “set [the] country on fire.”
The court rejected the plea, saying “the petition smacks of her arrogance, that the magistrates of the country are too small for her”.
“The way she has ignited emotions across the country. This lady [Sharma] is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country,” Indian media quoted the apex court as remarking.
The court called out Sharma to apologize to the entire country [India] for putting its national security at stake.
“She faces threats or she has become a security threat,” the judges reprimanded.
SC also snubbed the politician’s request for “equal treatment and no discrimination”, saying that people get arrested immediately when she files the FIRs and “no one can dare to touch you” when the FIRs are against her.
Her lawyer told the court that she had apologized and withdrawn her comments.
The judges during the hearing said, “she was too late to withdraw, and that too she withdrew conditionally, saying if sentiments were hurt”.
The SC also said being a spokesperson of a party does not give a license to say anything hurtful.
Sharma was the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) spokesperson when she made the remarks.
She was suspended from the Indian ruling party after several Islamic nations, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Iran, officially registered diplomatic protests.