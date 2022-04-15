Israel successfully tests new ‘Iron Beam’ laser based interception system

Israel successfully tests the new ‘Iron Beam’ the world’s first laser-based interception system.

As reported, the tests took place last month in the Negev Desert.

The development was shared by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett via a tweet along with a video showing a successful test.

“This is the world’s first energy-based weapons system that uses a laser to shoot down incoming UAVs, rockets & mortars at a cost of $3.50 per shot,” Naftali Bennett said.

“It may sound like science fiction, but it’s real, the Israeli PM added.

On Thursday in a statement, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that Israel’s new laser missile defense system has successfully intercepted mortars, rockets, and anti-tank missiles in recent tests,

The Israeli-made laser system, designed to complement a series of aerial defense systems such as the costly Iron Dome deployed by Israel, will be operational as soon as possible, Gantz added.

The goal is to deploy the laser systems around Israel’s borders over the next decade, he added.

Gantz added that the laser system would be part of “an efficient, inexpensive, and innovative protection umbrella.