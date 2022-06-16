Oyeyeah
Latest News

Karachi’s NA-240 by-election marred with violence leaving one killed

In a series of tweets, the PSP accused TLP of attacking its workers and election office

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui8 views
posted on
Views

Thursday saw Karachi’s NA-240 by-election marred with violence leaving one killed.

One dead, dozen workers of various political parties were injured during clashes during NA-240 by polls in Karachi‘s Landhi area.

 

Published Earlier:

A person identified as 60-year-old Saifullah, in a firing incident in NA-240 constituency, while several others sustained injuries as violence broke out.

As reported, the incident of firing occurred during Pak Sarzameen Party’s (PSP) Mustafa Kamal media talk in Landhi no 6.

The reports of violence are being shared on social media as well.

 

PSP chief Mustafa Kamal confirmed that the deceased person was a member of his party and several others were in critical condition.

“He was our party member, who was an elderly person and resided in Baldia.

The TLP people attacked us and killed my party member,” the PSP chairman said, rebutting the claims of the TLP that they were attacked.

Kamal added that had the PSP used weapons, no one would be able to open fire at their offices and return safely.

“They (TLP) are spewing lies. I appeal to the authorities that arrest them or give us weapons,” he said.

 

As per the hospital source, five injured people were brought, adding that some had gunshot wounds.

While others had sustained injuries after being beaten up with sticks.

Incidents of violence were reported in the Korangi and Landhi areas that fall under the NA-240 constituency.

Voting continued uninterrupted till 5 pm.

As many as 25 candidates, including MQM-P’s Abu Bakr, Mohajir Qaumi Movement’s Rafi Uddin Faisal, Pak Sarzameen Party’s (PSP) Shabbir Qaimkhani, PPP’s Nasir-Lodhi, and TLP’s Kashif Qadri are contesting elections for the national assembly seat that fell vacant after the death of MQM-P MNA Muhammad Ali Khan this year on April 19.

Meanwhile, PTI and JI have boycotted the by-elections.

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You