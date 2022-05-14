Karachi’s water supply from Hub Dam restored after canal breach repair

Karachi’s water supply from Hub Dam has been restored after the canal breach repair on Saturday.



Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) notified on Saturday that the water supply to Karachi from the Hub Dam reservoir has been fully restored this morning as the breach in the canal supplying water to the port city has been repaired.

A day earlier, a breach in a Hub Dam canal suspended the water supply to Karachi.

As reported, 100 million gallons of water are supplied to Karachi through the canal on a daily basis.

The officials said that there was a minor breach in the canal and added that the water supply to the city was restored at 8 am Saturday, after being suspended for a few hours.

“Currently, the Hub Dam canal is flowing at the normal level,” the officials added.

On Friday night, a source in the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) said that it would take 24-48 hours to repair the breach in the canal.