Lahore High Court restores Pervez Elahi as Chief Minister Punjab and provincial cabinet

Saman SiddiquiDecember 23, 2022
Lahore High Court on Friday evening suspended Governor Punjab’s notification, restoring Pervez Elahi as Chief Minister and Punjab Cabinet!

In the latest development, Lahore High Court (LHC) reinstated Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as the Chief Minister of Punjab. While the notification issued by Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman has been suspended.

An affidavit was submitted by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the Lahore High Court.

He assured the court that the Punjab Assembly will not be dissolved.

As reported, the LHC sought an undertaking from Elahi that he would not dissolve the assembly as if he would resort to the move, it could deepen the ongoing political turmoil in the province.

Saman Siddiqui

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.

