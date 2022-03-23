Madeleine Albright, first female Secretary of State, dies aged 84!

The first woman to serve as Secretary of State has passed away from cancer at the age of 84.

The confirmation comes from her family on Wednesday.

“We are heartbroken to announce that Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, the 64th Secretary of State and the first woman to hold that position, passed away earlier today,” her family said in a statement.

“She was surrounded by family and friends. We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.”

The following statement was shared by Madeleine Albright’s family on her passing:

A trailblazer, America’s first woman secretary of state, helped steer Western foreign policy after the Cold War.

A breaker of glass ceilings she famously said, “There’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help each other”.