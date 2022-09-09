NEPRA cuts power tariff by Rs4.11 per unit for K-Electric consumers!
Finally, some relief for electricity users in the port city of Karachi, as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) announced a reduction in the power tariff by Rs4.11 per unit for the consumers of K-Electric for the month of July.
According to a notification issued by the NEPRA, the reduction has been made under the fuel adjustment price.
The reduction will be applied to the bills for the current month.
Following the reduction, the consumers will get a relief of Rs7.40 billion through the decrease.
According to details, the consumers will get relief in September bills.
