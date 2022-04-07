Oyeyeah
Opposition leaders react to SC’s decision to nullify deputy speaker’s ruling and restoring NA

The apex court ruled that President Dr. Arif Alvi's decision to dissolve the National Assembly was "illegal" and restored Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet as well. 

Opposition leaders react to SC’s decision to nullify the deputy speaker’s ruling and restore NA!

On Thursday, SC announced its reserved judgment on suo motu notice of the April 3 ruling of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri.

The apex court has ordered National Assembly Speaker Asad Qasier to summon the session on Saturday (April 9) at 10 am to allow the vote on the no-confidence motion against prime minister Imran Khan.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari took to Twitter to celebrate SC decision and termed it the Opposition’s victory.

“Democracy is the best revenge. Long live Bhutto, Pakistan Zindabad!” tweeted Bilawal in response to the SC verdict. 

Following SC’s decision, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter and expressed her gratitude to God for the Opposition’s win.

“I congratulate the nation as the supremacy of the Constitution has been restored,” she wrote.

“Those who had violated the Constitution are done away with. May Allah keep Pakistan shining. 

She also hailed her uncle, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, and wrote that he would be the next premier. 

Meanwhile, the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif talking to a news channel congratulated the nation and said the SC’s decision was in line with the expectations of the masses.

“The Constitution has been saved and Pakistan has been saved through this decision […] the court has upheld its independence and respect,”  Shahbaz Sharif said.

Shahbaz Sharif thanked the top court for its unanimous decision to strengthen the parliament and its sovereignty.

“We will now fight the battles of economy and politics for the people,” he added.

 

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
