Pakistan strongly condemns derogatory remarks by BJP’s leadership against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Pakistan strongly condemns derogatory remarks by Bhartia Janta Party’s (BJP) leadership against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)!

The Muslim world is deeply in shock after the blasphemy-filled comments by the spokesperson of the Indian ruling party made during a live news talk show went viral on social media.

Following the derogatory remarks, Pakistani leadership and politicians like in other Muslim countries came forward condemning the Islamophobic comments made by the BJP leader.

Read More: Arabs denounce Modi for blasphemous remarks made towards Prophet Muhammad (PBUM) by members of his party

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned the hurtful comments of the BJP leader about the holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“I condemn in the strongest possible words hurtful comments of India’s BJP leader about our beloved Prophet (PBUH). Having said it repeatedly India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms and persecuting Muslims. The world should take note & severely reprimand India,” PM Shehbaz Sharif said in a tweet.



“Our love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is supreme. All Muslims can sacrifice their life for the Love & Respect of their Holy Prophet (PBUH),” he added.



Our love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is supreme. All Muslims can sacrifice their life for the Love & Respect of their Holy Prophet (PBUH). — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 5, 2022

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his message said, “We strongly condemn the completely repugnant & derogatory remarks by BJP officials about our beloved Prophet Muhammad PBUH. Totally unacceptable; hurting the sentiments of billions of Muslims around the world. Time for intl comm to stop the ‘Hindutva’ inspired Islamophobia in India.”

We strongly condemn the completely repugnant & derogatory remarks by BJP officials about our beloved Prophet Muhammad PBUH. Totally unacceptable; hurting sentiments of billions of Muslims around the world. Time for intl comm to stop the ‘Hindutva’ inspired Islamophobia in India https://t.co/JZmmPLyQwx — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) June 5, 2022

An official statement from the foreign office of Pakistan in this regard, issued on Sunday said, “These totally unacceptable remarks have not only deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Pakistan but of billions of Muslims around the world.”

“BJP’s attempted clarification and belated and perfunctory disciplinary action against these individuals cannot assuage the pain and anguish they have caused to the Muslim world,” it added.

The outrage started after BJP politician and close aide of Indian PM Modi insulted Prophet Muhammad (PBUM) during a live news show and a video clip of the episode went viral on social media.

Following the ‘boycott India’ trend in the Arab countries and backlash, BJP is reported to have suspended party spokesperson Nupur Sharma and fired media head Naveen Kumar Jindal for hateful comments.

Condemnations continue to pour in on the Twitter timeline from Pakistan as well.

This attack on our Holy Prophet PBUH is the most painful thing anyone can do to Muslims who feel an intense love & reverence for our Holy Prophet PBUH. OIC must take strong action ag Modi's India bec sadly so far India has been allowed to get away with its Islamophobic policies. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 5, 2022