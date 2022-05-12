Twitter Robbery: Several Pakistani Twitter users report a massive decrease in followers overnight

Pakistani Twitter users report a massive decrease in followers overnight!

Thursday saw many of the big names’ Twitter handles with the verified blue tick complaining that they have lost a massive number of followers in a single night.

The sudden drop in the number of followers apparently seems to be a part of a clean-up exercise by the microblogging platform to remove bots and fake followers from the platform.

However, there is no official statement issued by twitter in this regard yet.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, and several journalists including Mehr Tarar, Wajahat Kazmi Amnah Jabeen, Maryam Nawaz Khan, Shiraz Hassan, and many others reported that they each have lost 1,000 followers overnight.

Why is everyone lamenting the loss of their Twitter followers? It's a routine Twitter cleansing process. Chill. You will get your followers back, and they will be real humans!

(I have lost about 2,000, got quite a few back already) — Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) May 12, 2022

میرے 50 ہزار ٹوئیٹر فالورز ایک دم غائب۔ ان کو بھی کوئی مقصود چپڑاسی ٹکر گیا کیا @verified @Twitter @elonmusk — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) May 11, 2022

Twitter robbery. Lost 3000 followers overnight 😭 — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) May 12, 2022

Oh same 😂 i lost about 1000 followers😂 — Maryam Nawaz (@maryamnawazkhan) May 12, 2022

Seems like I have lost 100+ followers 🚬☕️ — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) May 12, 2022

No more bots or fake followers on Twitter. Check your followers, if decreased last night. Your followers were either fake or They were bots. — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) May 12, 2022

I lost 12K followers in last few hours. Everyone is reporting the same phenomenon. Looks like @Twitter is following the lead of @elonmusk.

Good riddance.#TwitterTakeover — Adil Raja (@soldierspeaks) May 12, 2022

What’s wrong with @Twitter as my hundreds followers keep going down, why Twitter doing it? کیا حق بات کہنا اب ٹویٹر پر بھی نہیں کہا جا سکتا ہے، ؟ — Islamuddin Sajid (@islamudinsajid) May 12, 2022

Last month, a similar issue was reported after Elon Musk sealed the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter.

Many prominent users on the platform have been seeing wild swings in their follower counts.

Prepare for blue check mark full scale meltdown after @elonmusk seals the deal and I should get my personal Twitter account restored. pic.twitter.com/MKBQvHCoAH — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 25, 2022

Welcome back freedom lovers!



There are millions coming back to Twitter right now, I have gained thousands today already.



I lost over 75,000 followers after January 2021 and now everyone is coming back! — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) April 25, 2022

However, Twitter later clarified that the decrease in followers was completely organic in nature and the company did not take any measures to remove fake followers and bots from the platform.