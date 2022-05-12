Oyeyeah
Latest News

Twitter Robbery: Several Pakistani Twitter users report a massive decrease in followers overnight

Check your followers, if decreased last night, they were either fake or were bots.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui35 views
posted on
Views

Pakistani Twitter users report a massive decrease in followers overnight!

  • Check your followers, if decreased last night.
  • Your followers were either fake or bots!

Thursday saw many of the big names’ Twitter handles with the verified blue tick complaining that they have lost a massive number of followers in a single night.

Published Earlier:

The sudden drop in the number of followers apparently seems to be a part of a clean-up exercise by the microblogging platform to remove bots and fake followers from the platform.

However, there is no official statement issued by twitter in this regard yet.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, and several journalists including Mehr Tarar, Wajahat Kazmi Amnah Jabeen, Maryam Nawaz Khan, Shiraz Hassan, and many others reported that they each have lost 1,000 followers overnight.

 

 

Last month, a similar issue was reported after Elon Musk sealed the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. 

Many prominent users on the platform have been seeing wild swings in their follower counts.

However, Twitter later clarified that the decrease in followers was completely organic in nature and the company did not take any measures to remove fake followers and bots from the platform.

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You