Pakistan’s first transgender doctor offered house job at JPMC

Pakistan’s first transgender doctor has been offered a house job at JPMC!

23-year-old Sarah Gill made history last month after becoming Pakistan’s first transgender doctor.

Pakistan’s first transgender doctor and rights activist Sarah Gill on Tuesday has received her employment letter from the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College (JPMC) and is set to begin her house job in Karachi’s institute.

Sarah Gill met JPMC Executive Director Prof. Dr. Shahid Rasool on Tuesday and obtained a letter confirming her house job at the government hospital.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has congratulated Gill on receiving the letter, and said that the government was taking steps to give employment opportunities to transgenders in every sector.

Sarah has studied at Jinnah Medical and Dental College, which is an affiliate institution of Karachi University.

“I feel proud to become the first transgender doctor of Pakistan,” Sarah said.

“History had been made..!! Alhamdulillah Passed MBBS final professional exam and became Pakistan’s first open transgender women Doctor. Congratulation to the whole nation especially the transgender community. Thank you, everyone, for all the love and support,” she had tweeted marking her success.



Thank you every one for all the love and support.#pakistanfirsttransgenderdoctor pic.twitter.com/tIXEHzM9I6 — Dr.Sarah Gill Khan (@DrSarahGillKha1) January 18, 2022

Taking it to social media, The US Consulate Karachi also expressed how proud they were of Gill for becoming the first transgender doctor in Pakistan, as she had also been a part of the US State Department’s International Visitors Leadership Programme (IVLP).