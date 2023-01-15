Latest News

Passenger aircraft crashes on runway of Pokhara Airport in Nepal

The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft was operated by Yeti Airlines and was flying from Kathmandu

Saman SiddiquiJanuary 15, 2023
Passenger aircraft crashed on a runway of Pokhara Airport in Nepal on Sunday morning.

At least 44 people were killed when an aircraft crashed, a Nepal Aviation Authority official has said, as hundreds of rescue workers scoured the hillside crash site.

Yeti Airlines said there were 72 people on board, including 68 passengers and four crew.

According to an airport official, the foreign nationals on board included: one Australian, one French, one Argentinian, four Russians, five Indians, two South Koreans, and one person from Ireland.

 

“We expect to recover more bodies,” said an army spokesperson, Krishna Bhandari, said. “The plane has broken into pieces.”

The plane crashed between the old and new Pokhara airports in central Nepal.

Footages from the spot of the plane crash are being shared on social media, which appeared to be shot just after the crash, showing raging flames on the ground and black smoke billowing into the sky from debris strewn across the crash site.

 

