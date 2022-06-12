PIA flight to bring Pakistanis stranded in Syria

PIA flight will bring Pakistanis stranded in Syria.



In the latest development, On the special directives of Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight will depart for Syria tomorrow (Monday) to bring back Pakistanis stranded in the war-torn country.

Syria has confirmed major damage, including to runways at the Damascus International Airport a day earlier after it was closed for repairs due to Israeli air strikes.



The national flag carrier airline has finalized its plans to send a flight to Syria after a request was made via a letter by the Pakistani envoy in Damascus.



The letter was addressed to the PIA CEO and the Government of Pakitan.



The envoy In the letter has asked the national carrier to send its plane to the Syrian city of Aleppo as the airport in Damascus was unusable.



As per the statement issued by PIA, the flights to bring back the stranded Pakistanis will leave on June 13 (tomorrow).



In the first phase of the plan, Pakistanis in Damascus will be transported to Aleppo via a bus from where the PIA flight will bring them back.

The Syrian transport ministry in a statement on Saturday said that runways remained out of service at the capital’s airport following the attack on Friday, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.