PMD predicts dust-thunderstorm and rain across the country during Eid holidays

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted dust-thunderstorm and rain across the country during the Eid holidays.

PMD on Friday has released the weather forecast for the Eid holidays.

“A westerly wave is likely to enter the western parts of the country from May 1, [which is expected] to persist till May 5,” a statement issued by the Met department said.

The weather department has also advised all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.

PMD’s weather forecast from May 1-5 for various areas is as follows:

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Chaghi, Noshki, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Loralai, Mastung, Zhob, Ziarat, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Larkana, Jaccobabad, Sukkur, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Rahimyar Khan from May 1 to May 3, PMD said.

Furthermore, a dust storm is also expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, and Badin during May 1-2.

While dust-thunderstorm/ light rain is expected in DI Khan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Sing, Jhang, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal and Gujrat from May 2-4.

As per the PMD forecast, rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kohat, Kurum, Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Gilgit, Ghizer, Astore, and Skardu), Kashmir (Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Rawalakot, Bagh, Haveli, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Srinagar, Baramulla, Shupiyan, Anantnag, and Leh) from May 1-5.

PMD has also warned of damages to vulnerable structures due to windstorms, adding day temperatures are likely to fall 04-06°c during the forecast period.

The weather department further said that rain may cause landslides in the vulnerable areas of Gilgit-Baltistan from May 2-5.