Remote control bomb blast in Swat, 5 including peace committee member martyred

The remote-control bomb blast in Swat on Tuesday evening has left 5 people, including a peace committee member martyred!

5 people including peace committee member Idris Khan were killed in a bomb blast that was carried out in the Kabal area of Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Police say that Idris Khan, a member of the peace committee, was martyred in the bomb attack.

Two policemen were martyred in the blast.

The bodies of the deceased and injured persons have been moved to the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital.

According to the area’s station house officer, Fayaz Khan, the blast was carried out by remote control.

“Initial investigations suggest that it was a remote control bomb that targetted peace committee member Idris Khan, he said.

This is a developing story.