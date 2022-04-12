Oyeyeah
Rupee starts rebounding after touching historic low against US Dollar

Yesterday, the greenback closed at Rs182.93.

The rupee starts rebounding after touching a historic low against US Dollar!

Pak rupee today gained sharply against the dollar.

According to forex dealers,  during the business in interbank trading on Tuesday, the US dollar fell to Rs181.70 and shed a value of one rupee and 23 paisas.

US Dollar was trading around Rs 191 in the open market on April 8.

The economic experts say that the rupee has started showing signs of recovery after the political uncertainty has come to an end and a new government has been installed. 

 

