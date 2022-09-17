Putin denies Russia’s involvement in Europe’s energy crisis

Putin denies that Russia had anything to do with Europe’s energy crisis!

President Vladimir Putin on Friday while speaking to reporters after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Putin said that if the European Union wanted more gas it should lift sanctions preventing the opening of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Putin blamed what he called “the green agenda” for the energy crisis, and insisted that Russia would fulfil its energy obligations.

“The bottom line is, if you have an urge, if it’s so hard for you, just lift the sanctions on Nord Stream 2, which is 55 billion cubic metres of gas per year, just push the button and everything will get going,” Russain President Putin said.

Europe has accused Russia of weaponising energy supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia blames that the West has launched an economic war and sanctions have hampered Nord Stream 1 pipeline operations.

European gas prices have increased more than doubled from the start of the year following a decline in Russian supplies.

Nord Stream 2 pipeline was laid on the bed of the Baltic Sea almost in parallel to Nord Stream 1.

Nord Stream 2 was built a year ago, however, Germany decided not to proceed with it just days before Russia sent its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.